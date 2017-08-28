Northeast Ohio first responders head to Texas to do what they do best

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OHIO - Some brave first responders from Northeast Ohio are helping out with the search and rescue efforts in Texas. They are part of a team that specializes in saving lives during urban disasters.

49 members from the "Ohio Task Force One" left for Texas early Friday morning. They include firefighters from Euclid, Green, New Franklin and Ravenna. They were also joined by colleagues from Indiana and Kentucky, deployed to save residents stranded by catastrophic Tropical Storm Harvey's historic rainfall.

"We're working on water rescue missions throughout the day and many other recovery efforts as well," said Bedford fire lieutenant Brian Harting, who is a rescue squad officer on the task force.

Monday, he was conducting an Advanced Rope Rescue class at the Evans Amphitheater in Cleveland Heights. First responders from across the country are learning life-saving urban rescue skills. Some of them have already been given the heads up that they may be deployed to flood ravaged Texas.

"You could be riding in a boat in swift water conditions, get to a structure, have to perform a structural size up: is the building safe to enter, do we need shoring? Then a forcible entry to get into the house, marking the house, areas that have been searched and ultimately removal of victims," said Harting.

Lt. Harting says his colleagues are facing unforgiving conditions in Texas, but periodically post their progress online.

"Water is very dangerous in the rescues because there's so many unknowns and so many hidden hazards that lurk below the water: electricity, trees, poles, mailboxes, hydrants, cars, you know, you name it," he said.

Saving lives miles from home, the Ohio Task Force members could be in Texas for two weeks.

"These guys are highly trained, dedicated, motivated, this is what they train years and thousands of hours to do, so I know they're in good spirits and doing a lot of good for the residents of the state of Texas," said Harting.

Lt. Harting says another task force from Ohio, including himself, could be deployed to Texas in the near future

The Cleveland chapter of the American Red Cross has also deployed 15 volunteers to the area, but the conditions in Texas remain so bad, that right now they cannot get any closer than Baton Rouge, Louisiana or Austin, Texas.