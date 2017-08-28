Lyft driver shot and killed while transporting customer in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A Lyft driver was shot and killed overnight Monday while working in Cleveland.

The driver was shot and killed at around midnight near Wayside and Wickford Roads. He was sitting in the driver’s seat of his Chevy Impala when police arrived. He was taken to University Hospitals and pronounced dead.

His passenger, a 31-year-old female, was shot and wounded. Police found her standing outside the car. She is in University Hospitals Monday afternoon with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two were shot by someone inside a “possibly silver” vehicle as their car drove along Wayside.

After the driver was taken to the hospital, two men were dropped off there by a silver auto. One of the men had a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was taken into surgery. The other, 22-year-old Deonta Houston, was arrested.

Police say the matter is still being investigated.