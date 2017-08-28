How you can help victims of Hurricane Harvey…

Federal officials are already predicting Hurricane Harvey — now Tropical Storm Harvey — will drive 30,000 people into shelters and spur 450,000 victims to seek some sort of disaster assistance.

And yet, forecasters say, more rain is coming. Lots more.

Here is how you can help:

American Red Cross

You can donate by phone and online to help the hurricane victims through the American Red Cross.

You can give any amount online, text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10. Or you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Help those affected by #HurricaneHarvey. Visit https://t.co/IwTsENcx2z, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. pic.twitter.com/r4qSn8byXj — American Red Cross (@RedCross) August 26, 2017

GoFundMe

GoFundMe.com has set up a Hurricane Harvey Relief page to help support those who have been affected by the storm.

The page directs users to several separate fundraisers collecting money for anything from rescuing animals and helicopter fuel to hot meals and assistance for individuals.

Houston Flood Relief Fund

The Houston Flood Relief Fund was formed by Houston Texan JJ Watt.

The fund has reached over $383,000. The fundraiser on YouCaring.com states:

“Hurricane Harvey has taken a catastrophic toll on our great city, while leaving many stranded and in need of assistance. We must come together and collectively help rebuild the aspects of our community members lives that were damaged or lost. Any donation that you can spare, no matter how large or small, is greatly appreciated. We will come out of this stronger than ever. We are Texans.”

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has begun a page for Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts. There, anyone can make a financial donation to a disaster relief charity by phone, mail or online.

Best way to help after #Harvey2017 is to make a financial donation to a disaster relief charity. Here's how to support #SalvationArmy: pic.twitter.com/44nqVpg3Gs — Salvation Army EDS (@SalArmyEDS) August 27, 2017

Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities, the official domestic relief agency of the U.S. Catholic Church, is also accepting donations.

Their recovery efforts will include disaster response and recovery efforts, including direct assistance, rebuilding and health care services.

You can make donations online or by phone. You can also text CCUSADISASTER to 71777 to donate.

Support our disaster relief efforts for #HurricaneHarvey & related floods. Text CCUSADISASTER to 71777 to donate. pic.twitter.com/mJFbsTC1BJ — CatholicCharitiesUSA (@CCharitiesUSA) August 26, 2017

Amazon/Whole Foods

Whole Foods Market Headquarters, based in Austin, Texas, has teamed up with Amazon.com to help raise funds for flood victims.

Amazon and Whole Foods Market will match cash donations made on Amazon.com, up to $1 million total, to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

