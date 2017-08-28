FNTD week #2: Game of Week nominees
CLEVELAND — FOX 8’s ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is back for its 21st season and better than ever.
Week #2 of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’, fueled by Conrad’s, kicks off on Friday, September 1, 2017 at 11:00 p.m.
Join John Telich, P.J. Ziegler, Dan Coughlin and special guest host Tracy McCool for highlights from more than 20 local high school football games.
But first, the FOX 8 sports team needs your help to select our FOX 8 Game of the Week.
Each week during the 2017 high school football regular season, we will nominate four great matchups.
Students, staff, players, coaches, fans and FOX 8 viewers are invited to vote for the schools they would like to see receive extended coverage, both on-air during ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ and online at the Friday Night Touchdown page.
The winning game will be announced live Thursday on FOX 8 News at 10:00 p.m.
Here are this week’s nominees:
A.) #2. ST. IGNATIUS (1-0) at #3. MENTOR (1-0)
B.) #5. AVON (1-0) at OLMSTED FALLS (1-0)
C.) #4. EUCLID (1-0) at AURORA (0-1)
D.) STRONGSVILLE (1-0) at #7. HUDSON (1-0)
