Family asks their kids same 3 questions every day for awesome reason

Bullying is a growing issue, and one family is doing their best to make sure their kids aren’t bullied — or worse — bullies.

Meg Conley wrote about their strategy in a blog on HuffingtonPost.com. She says Each night after returning home from school, she and her husband ask their daughters the same three questions:

1.) Were you brave today?

2.) How were you kind today?

3.) How did you fail today?

The reason they ask if they failed is because they want their kids to strive for success, but at the same time know it’s OK to fail.

They ask if they were brave because they want their kids to know that bravery doesn’t have to be a giant act like you see in the movies. It can be as simple as raising your hand in class.

Possibly the most important question is ‘how were you kind?’ The family says they hope their daughters will be kind in general, and on a bigger scale, that they will not be afraid to speak up for other students if they’re being bullied.

