BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — A driver accused of hitting and killing a three-year-old girl in Broadview Heights two weeks ago will face a judge this morning.

Jordan Goughler will answer to aggravated vehicular homicide in Parma Municipal Court.

Timara Wilcoxson says she and her three daughters were crossing East Royalton Road at Taylor Avenue when the suspect’s car ran into them at a light.

Her three-year-old daughter, Janyia Thomas, was killed while the other children were OK.

