Cleveland reaches out to help Hurricane Harvey victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, OH - As the country watches the historic deadly flooding in Texas, people more than a thousand miles away are already working to aid relief efforts.

Starting Tuesday at 8 a.m. Mario's Barbershop in Parma on Broadview plans to begin filling a semi truck full of donations to drive to Houston when it's safe to do so.

"I'd love to see a line of cars here bringing us water, diapers, non-perishable food, whatever Northeast Ohio can open their hearts and bring to us," said Mario Innocenzi.

This is the second time in a year the Barbershop has assisted during disaster. In December, the shop also collected donations and drove to Tennessee to assist people devastated by wildfires.

Northeast Ohio's generous spirit will be on full display Tuesday but in the meantime there are other ways to help.

The Salvation Army plans to provide truck loads of food boxes and clean up kits. A national team of disaster staff and volunteers in addition to a fleet of 500 mobile feeding units that can be deployed along with 42 mobile kitchens, each one can serve an average of 1,500 meals per day.

The Salvation Army recommends donating money as the most effective way to immediately assist in disaster relief. You can donate online at helpsalvationarmy.org text "STORM" TO 51555 to donate or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

Continuing Hurricane Harvey coverage, here.