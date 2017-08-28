Cleveland police: Body found with ‘signs of violence’

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the death of a person, whose body was found on the city’s east side Monday night.

Police say the body was found near East 59th Street and Bower Avenue before 7 p.m., with “signs of violence.”

Detectives and other investigators were still on scene Monday evening.

Further details, including the gender of the person, were not immediately released.

Cleveland homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

