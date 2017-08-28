How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Cleveland police: Body found with ‘signs of violence’

Posted 8:37 pm, August 28, 2017, by

Cleveland police at East 59th Street and Bower Avenue where a body was found. (Photo Credit: Tyler Lobdell_

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the death of a person, whose body was found on the city’s east side Monday night.

Police say the body was found near East 59th Street and Bower Avenue before 7 p.m., with “signs of violence.”

Detectives and other investigators were still on scene Monday evening.

Further details, including the gender of the person, were not immediately released.

Cleveland homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story, as they become available.