Cleveland mayoral candidate: Tony Madalone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tony Madalone is the creator of Cleveland-based T-shirt company Fresh Brewed Tees.

The 32-year-old has never held a public office. He's been asked, why not run for city council first?

"I believe currently the way that it's set up, our council really has no power and I also think we have really serious issues. And we need a sense of urgency to get these things taken care of. Education, safety, foundation issues that are much more important than one ward at a time. So I believe need to take it at the top," Madalone said.

The businessman said he wants to run the city like a business with emphasis on efficiency and long-term growth. He added that politicians don't create jobs, people in business do.

He said people are hungry for change and he would bring a new energy to city hall.

More stories on the race for mayor of Cleveland here