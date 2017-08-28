Cleveland mayoral candidate: Robert Kilo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Robert Kilo is the former state director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Ohio.

Kilo, who ran for Cleveland mayor eight years ago, said his volunteers have knocked on 13,000 doors as part of his grassroots campaign.

"I'm listening a lot more than I'm talking, and I think that's key. I really believe that effective servant leadership requires individuals to listen," he said. "I believe it's really the time for a new generation of leadership to emerge. I've said this, I'm not going to take pot shot against human beings, but Mayor Jackson has been there almost 12 years."

Kilo said it's time to pass the baton. That means growing the population, decreasing crime, increase the graduation rates and provide better city services.

"We have to hold people accountable," Kilo told FOX 8's Wayne Dawson. "No one person can fix Cleveland, but we can do it together. And I believe I'm the kind of leader than can draw the best of the best and the best out of people."

More stories on the race for mayor of Cleveland here