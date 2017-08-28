Cleveland mayoral candidate: Jeff Johnson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jeff Johnson is a Cleveland city councilman representing Ward 10, which includes the South Collinwood, St Clair-Superior and Glenville neighborhoods.

He said he believes in a neighborhood first approach, saying there has been too much focus on building up downtown. Instead, he wants the private sector to continue investing in downtown, like businesses did during the Republican National Convention.

"The neighborhoods are in bad shape. You know that you need leadership that understands how to take the leverage of city hall, the bully pulpit, and bring in the resources so you can make the changes."

One of the biggest issues facing the city of Cleveland is violent crime.

"First you recognize crime is a symptom of social issues. It's about us being able to provide opportunities, such as bringing vocational education back to the city schools," Johnson said. "We have to break the cycle when we channel these young people in different directions."

The councilman said he knows city hall and he's ready for the next step.

More stories on the race for mayor of Cleveland here