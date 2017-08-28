Cleveland mayoral candidate: Eric Brewer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eric Brewer was the mayor of East Cleveland from 2006 to 2009. He said he kept the city out of fiscal emergency, cut crime and grew the workforce.

"The idea that East Cleveland was in bad shape when I left would be a total falsehood," Brewer said.

Brewer said he wants to bring constitutional compliance back to the Cleveland Division of Police, citing the deadly shootings of Tamir Rice, Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams.

The former East Cleveland mayor said he believes in open government, so expect a lot of communication and town halls meetings.

"The employees of this city are going to find someone that's going to be very focused. You need to read, you need to follow your charter, your ordinances. I will have it no other way," Brewer said. "I will not tolerate any hint of corruption or misconduct in public employment."

