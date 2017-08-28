Cleveland mayoral candidate: Dyrone Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dyrone Smith is the least-funded, but he says he's the hardest working candidate in this year's race for Cleveland mayor.

He's an untraditional candidate who's waging a grassroots campaign to be the city's next chief executive.

"What you should know about me is that I'm nobody, but yet, I'm everybody just like you. I, too, send my children to the same poor performing schools and have been a victim of police brutality," Smith told FOX 8's Wayne Dawson.

Wayne caught up with the single-parent father and community activist before Smith took the stage at the recent City Club debate.

"Are you serious about this campaign or are you just messing around? I am very serious; I haven't collected a lot of money, but I am serious. I've gathered 6,800 signatures. If that's not serious enough, I've wore out 5 pairs of tennis shoes getting those signatures in and shaking hands. It was said before I wasn't actively campaigning, but that's not true."

What would a Dyrone Smith administration look like when it comes to education?

"We need to focus on quality teachers; that is imperative. My daughter's fifth-grade teacher did not know how to add fractions; none of her high school teachers were qualified to teach at her grade level. We need to be honest with our parents so they can make educational alternatives that can benefit their children."

What about police-community relations and crime?

"I think it would be negligent of any of the mayoral candidates not to adhere to the Department of Justice warnings. They analyzed our police department and they said our police department was involved in systemic racism. That has to be addressed first; if we do not address the systematic racism, we can hire all the police we want, but they're going to come into an ideology that's destroying this city."

Smith's clarion call to voters: "Wake up; this is the year of awakening. We cannot go back to sleep. We have to do what we need to to protect our democracy. We have to do what we need to to protect the people of the city. We have to do what we need to do to protect and educate the future of our city. It's time to wake up; it's time for a purge."

