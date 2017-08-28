Bomb squad investigates ‘suspicious package’ at West 117th Street RTA station

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The bomb squad is investigating a suspicious package at the West 117th Street Red Line station.

West 117th Street is closed between Madison Avenue and Berea Road.

According to RTA, trains are not stopping at the station. Buses are still operating from that station to points east or west if customers park there and want to transfer to a train.

Red line trains now running straight through but still not stopping at W 117 due to police activity until further notice. 1/2 — Greater Cleve RTA (@GCRTA) August 28, 2017

Trains are operating between the airport and Triskett and between West Boulevard and points east on the Red Line.

RTA advises looking for the 66R bus at the Trisket parking lot to meet the connecting trains.

