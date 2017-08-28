County prosecutor reviewing case after Akron police chief is asked to resign

AKRON, Ohio — Former Akron Police Chief James Nice was asked to resign after allegations of “serious misconduct” over the weekend, according to Mayor Daniel Horrigan.

City leaders in Akron held a press conference Monday afternoon to offer more information about Nice’s resignation. Horrigan said Nice was asked to resign for “conduct unbecoming of an officer.”

Horrigan said evidence was brought to light that there could be potential criminal misconduct relating to a criminal investigation of Nice’s nephew.

Nice is also accused of making derogatory statements about fellow officers and may have had inappropriate contact with a city employee.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case for any possible charges.

Nice’s resignation came just days after a 17-year-old aggravated robbery suspect shot and killed himself in the back of a patrol car.

