CLEVELAND - A quiet, seasonal night ahead. Temperatures will drop in the low 60’s depending on your locale.

Monday will feature a mostly cloudy sky with the risk of spotty showers mainly in our western communities. Highs will remain in the upper 70s. It gets a little unsettled as we head into the middle of the week with a 30% chance of showers and storms around.