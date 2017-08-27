Kent State football coach takes medical leave of absence

KENT, Ohio – Kent State University has announced that their head football coach is taking a medical leave of absence.

Paul Haynes is expected to return to the team in two or three weeks.

“We fully support head coach Paul Haynes during his leave,” said Director of Athletics Joel Nielsen in a statement released by the university. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Haynes family as we look forward to his return to Kent State.”

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Don Treadwell will be the team’s interim coach.

Kent’s season begins on September 2 at Clemson. Their home opener is September 9 against Howard.