I-90 sign honoring Trooper Kenny Velez goes missing

CLEVELAND - A sign honoring fallen hero Ohio State Trooper Kenny Velez is missing from I-90 westbound. Now ODOT is looking into how and why it was taken.

"That sign itself is longer than my arm span and probably almost taller than I am so for someone to take it, it takes a lot of effort," said ODOT spokesperson Amanda McFarland. "It's not an easy task it's definitely not worth it and quite frankly it's against the law."

Velez was hit and killed while on duty in 2016. The stretch of I-90 along the Cleveland and Lakewood border is known as the Trooper Kenny Velez Memorial Highway.

Now it's without one of the designated signs dedicated in a special ceremony just last month. Where family and friends of the fallen trooper gathered to honor Velez and all he accomplished.

McFarland tells Fox 8 there are no reports of any crashes near the sign. A replacement was ordered and is expected to be installed soon.

