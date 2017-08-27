Golden Retriever spotted roaming Texas neighborhood carrying bag of food

SINTON, Texas – A dog in Texas has been spotted carrying an entire bag of dog food in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Weather.com reported that the dog is a golden retriever mix named Otis and Otis started roaming around a Sinton, Texas neighborhood after his owner let him out.

But like any smart pooch, Otis wasn’t leaving to wander the neighborhood without his food. His very big bag of food.

The woman who posted Otis’ picture on Facebook said Otis was headed toward his home when the photo was taken.

Otis’ owner said his dog made it back. With the food, we’re guessing.

Hurricane Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm but is still causing major flooding damage throughout the eastern part of the state. Houston is being particularly hard hit.

Families in the area are starting to clean up, but towns are still out of water and power.