Get out your running shoes! FOX 8 FOX Trot is this morning

CLEVELAND– The 5th annual Fox 8 Fox Trot, presented by your Northern Ohio Honda Dealers, is this morning at the Rock Hall Plaza.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Place

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Plaza

1100 East 9th St.

Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Start Times

Registration and Late Packet Pickup- 7:00AM

1 Mile Walk – 8:00AM

5K Race – 9:00AM

About this year’s beneficiary

Brothers Wayne and William Dawson were inspired by the personality, passion and persistence of their mother Annie L. Dawson. This inspiration led them both to careers that allow them to exhibit the influence of this powerful woman daily.

The Dawson Foundation is founded on the principals that she lived by and taught to those she loved. First and foremost Mrs. Dawson was a stickler for education. She recognized the importance of having an education and that it should be taken seriously. With that she also stressed setting goals and working towards those goals in order to be successful.

The Foundation was officially established in 2007 and was created to collaboratively make a difference in the lives of youth by improving their social skills and establishing real educational goals. The Dawson brothers have illustrated their deep-rooted tradition of community service, which has broadened with their professional accomplishments.

