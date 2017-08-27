Browns name DeShone Kizer starting quarterback

BEREA, Ohio – DeShone Kizer will be the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback this season.

OFFICIAL. DeShone Kizer is QB1. pic.twitter.com/JOibbrF7im — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 27, 2017

Head coach Hue Jackson made the announcement during a Sunday afternoon conference call. “I thought he did some really good things. I’m going to go back and watch the tape, but I feel comfortable with him. I thought he handled things really well. His eyes were good, the conversations we had was what you want with your quarterback.”

The 21-year-old Notre Dame grad will be the first rookie to start a season opener since 2012.

The announcement ends speculation over which quarterback would win the starting position: in addition to Kizer, Brock Osweiler, Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan had been in the running.