Akron mayor asks for, accepts, resignation of police chief

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Chief of Police James Nice has resigned his position at the request of Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan.

In a statement released Sunday, the Mayor’s office said that Horrigan “requested and receive the resignation of Police Chief James Nice.”

Major Kenneth Ball has been appointed provisional Chief of Police.

The Mayor will be holding a press conference on Monday, August 28 to discuss this more.

According to his official bio, James D. Nice was sworn in as the fifteenth Chief of the Akron Police Department on June 3, 2011. Nice was born and raised in Akron and is a 1972 graduate of Kenmore High School.

Fox 8 reached out to James Hardy, Deputy Mayor of Administration and Chief of Staff in the mayor’s office who said the he could not comment any further on the matter on Sunday.

This is a developing story, Fox 8 and Fox8.com will have details as they become available.