12-0!! Gomes hits grand slam as Indians finish shutout sweep of Royals

Posted 4:16 pm, August 27, 2017, by , Updated at 04:19PM, August 27, 2017

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 27: Brandon Guyer #6 Yandy Diaz #36 Bradley Zimmer #4 all celebrate with Yan Gomes #7 of the Cleveland Indians after all scored on Gomes's home run during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on August 27, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Yan Gomes hit a grand slam to highlight Cleveland’s nine-run second inning against two Kansas City rookie left-handers as the Indians completed a three-game shutout sweep over the Royals with a 12-0 win on Sunday.

Carlos Carrasco (13-6) allowed six hits in seven innings, and the Indians, who haven’t given up a run in 28 innings, outscored the Royals 20-0 in the series.

It’s the first time Cleveland has posted three straight shutouts since 1956.

Kansas City hasn’t scored a run in 34 consecutive innings, a team record and the longest drought in the majors this season.