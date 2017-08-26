× This is what Floyd Mayweather eats before a fight

Floyd Mayweather is a hungry man … but not just for a win against UFC star Conor McGregor tonight.

The fighter’s chef has revealed what he eats throughout the week — and before a fight — and the results may surprise you.

J. Santiago told TMZ.com that Mayweather’s typical breakfast includes eggs, home fries, grits, various breakfast meats, and pancakes.

After filling up on those goodies, Mayweather moved on to spaghetti bolognese, even devouring it every day this week, Santiago told the website.

Before Friday’s weigh in, Mayweather only ate two bananas and some water. After, though?

That’s a different story.

Santiago says the champ had spaghetti, BBQ chicken, green beans, rice, sauteed shrimp and peppers in garlic sauce, and salad.

Who’s hungry?

Mayweather is set to pocket $100 million in Saturday night’s fight against McGregor in Las Vegas, ESPN reports. McGregor will get a guarteneed purse of about $30 million.

