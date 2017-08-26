SCORES: First week of Friday Night Touchdown, Saturday edition

CLEVELAND – It’s the 21st season of Friday Night Touchdown! And as happens, some of those Friday night games are being played on Saturday.

Warren G. Harding will take on Canton McKinley Saturday evening, and St. Mary Catholic Central will play Norwalk St. Paul.

Earlier in the day, Shaw lost to Shaker Heights, 41-6. Coventry took on Akron Kenmore-Garfield.

Akron-Buchtel beat Columbus Beechcroft 23-6 and Holy Name bested Cleveland Central Catholic 23-0.

