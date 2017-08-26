Reports: Cavs looking for more assets in Irving/Thomas trade after Thomas physical

CLEVELAND – Sources tell ESPN that the Cavs will ask for an “additional trade asset” before signing off on the blockbuster trade involving Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas.

The Cavaliers have done a “deep and thorough” review of the deal that sent Irving to the Boston Celtics for Thomas and a package that included an unprotected 2018 first-round draft pick, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Sources tell ESPN that the Cavs will ask for an “additional trade asset” before signing off on the blockbuster trade involving Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas.

Without the revisions, the Cavs could call off the entire trade.

Story posting soon on ESPN: After Thomas physical, Cavs planning to seek further compensation before finalizing Irving trade to Boston. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2017

After Irving demanded to be traded in July, the Cavs entertained numerous other offers before striking a deal with Boston. In exchange for Irving, the Celtics agreed to send Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the draft pick they acquired from the Brooklyn Nets to Cleveland.

ESPN reported Friday night the Cavs were “considering possible ramifications” after Thomas took his physical.

**More on the Kyrie Irving trade, here**