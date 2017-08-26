Pets impacted by Hurricane Harvey likely headed to Cleveland APL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--Hurricane Harvey is a disaster for people, but also a disaster for animals. Leaders at Cleveland's Animal Protective League want people to remember the pets also need rescuing.

Sharon Harvey, Cleveland APL's President and CEO, tells Fox 8 that animal welfare organizations have already reached out to see if space is available for animals that may be brought in from Texas or Louisiana.

"This is an absolutely tragic situation," Harvey said.

She noted that seeing the pictures of Hurricane Harvey making landfall in Texas are shocking, especially when thinking about the real danger for people and pets.

"This is a human and animal tragedy this is a tragedy that impacts every life that's in the path of the storm," she said.

Harvey said she is not certain about how many animals the APL could be receiving, but they are preparing for anything.

She hopes that people who are thinking about pet adoption will do it now. That process would free up some space in the facility for more pets who need a good place to call home for a while.

"We are waiting to hear what the need is going to be and what I can say is in the communications I have been involved in there have been people

all over the country that are prepared to help that are already helping," Harvey said.

If everyone helps a little, it can make a world of difference.

For more information about pet adoption, click here.

