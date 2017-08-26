One week later: Browns players stand during National Anthem in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Florida – Just days after a group of Cleveland Browns players took a knee during the National Anthem in Cleveland, all of the players stood for the National Anthem on Saturday ahead of their preseason game against Tampa Bay.
Browns radio said that Browns legend Jim Brown spoke to the team and told them to “not disrespect” their country or the flag.
On Monday, August 21, more than a dozen players huddled together on the team’s bench to protest during the national anthem. They later explained that they “were just praying for everyone.”
The action set off a nationwide controversy, with people both condemning and defending their actions.
A VFW hall in Strongsville even said that it would no longer broadcast the Browns games.
