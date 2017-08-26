One week later: Browns players stand during National Anthem in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Florida – Just days after a group of Cleveland Browns players took a knee during the National Anthem in Cleveland, all of the players stood for the National Anthem on Saturday ahead of their preseason game against Tampa Bay.

Many #Browns players had their arms locked together while standing for the national anthem behind the front row of players. pic.twitter.com/ZbN9HvkTlV — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) August 26, 2017

Browns radio said that Browns legend Jim Brown spoke to the team and told them to “not disrespect” their country or the flag.

#Browns radio said Jim Brown spoke to the team and told them "do not disrespect your country, do not disrespect the flag'' — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 26, 2017

On Monday, August 21, more than a dozen players huddled together on the team’s bench to protest during the national anthem. They later explained that they “were just praying for everyone.”

The action set off a nationwide controversy, with people both condemning and defending their actions.

A VFW hall in Strongsville even said that it would no longer broadcast the Browns games.

