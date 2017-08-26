FTND Week #1 Game of the Week: Bombers beat the Rockets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week was a lopsided affair as the Kenston Bombers beat the Streetsboro Rockets 41-13.

Kenston found the endzone early and often thanks to Joey Porter who scored four touchdowns and rushed for close to 200 yards. Bombers quarterback John Tomcufcik also had a good opening night as he threw a touchdown pass and also rushed for a touchdown.

Kenston faces Chagrin Falls next week as Streetsboro faces Crestwood.

