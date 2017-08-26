Forecast: Cooler temperatures and plenty of sunshine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What to expect: Hello sunshine! A fall feel once again today, but this time it’s accompanied by full sunshine! Temperatures will range in the upper-60s to low-70s this afternoon. Headed to the Tribe game this evening? No weather worries. We’ll have a mostly clear sky along with a light northerly wind and no rain chances. First Pitch will start in the upper-60s followed by a gradual drop into the low-60s as the game wraps up. Bring along a sweatshirt.

The Sunday Foxtrot Forecast also looks quite stunning! Morning temps should be in the mid/upper 50s and warming into the mid 60s by race time. Registration begins at 7am Sunday morning. See you there!

