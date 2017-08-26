FNTD Week #1: Jerod Cherry tackles FNTD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Friday Night Touchdown crew welcomed special guest ESPN Cleveland WKNR 850 host Jerod Cherry. Jerod traveled to Macedonia where the Nordonia Knights fell to the Bedford Bearcats 48 to 10. Bedford was led by Fox 8 Player of the Week Kenny Wilkins who scored 5 touchdowns on the night. He ran for four and scored another on a 44-yard interception. The Bearcats led 28 to 10 at the half and never looked back.

Bedford travels to Elyria next week as Nordonia faces Woodridge

