FBI looking for suspects in Shaker Square bank robbery

CLEVELAND – The FBI is searching for two men accused of armed robbery at a local bank who threatened to kill tellers who refused to comply with their demands.

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning at U.S. Bank in Shaker Square. Authorities tell Fox 8 two men armed with handguns made verbal demands for the money and escaped with an undisclosed amount. Photos of the men were caught on surveillance cameras.

Both suspects are considered aggressive, armed and dangerous by the FBI. Witnesses reported a third man acted as a get-away-driver. The FBI believes the men could be linked to another bank robbery earlier this week.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Tips can remain anonymous and be reported to the Cleveland Police or the Cleveland Division of the FBI.