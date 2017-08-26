Cleveland police officers visit local business tycoons for some lemonade

CLEVELAND – Some Cleveland police officers took a few minutes Saturday to patronize a newly-opened local business.

Second district officers Josh McCoy and Patty Katynski saw a lemonade stand Saturday afternoon and stopped to get some refreshments and chat with the “owners.” Because it’s always a good idea to get to the know the current – and possibly even future – business leaders in the community, right? (Not to mention the tasty lemonade.)

Take a look at those adorable faces of the owners – it doesn’t get much cuter, does it?

Remember, “shop” local!