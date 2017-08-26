Akron police: Teen in custody dies in back of patrol car

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Detective Bureau in investigating the death of a teenage boy late Friday night, who allegedly shot himself in the back of a patrol car, Akron police confirmed on Saturday.

Police it started when two women were sitting in their van in the 2200 block of 10th Street at around 10 p.m. Friday, when they were approached by three males. One of them, police say, showed a gun and demanded money.

After taking property from the women, the three males ran away.

Police later went to a home on 7th Street and arrested the three males, who were all placed in separate patrol cars.

A short time later, a shot was heard from one of the vehicles. Officers rushed out to find a 17-year-old suspect “mortally wounded.” A gun was found next to him, Akron police said in a news release.

The two other suspects, 18-year-old Matthew Allen and 18-year-old Anthony Criss, have been charged with aggravated robbery and are currently in the Summit County Jail pending their arraignments next week.

The Akron Police Detective Bureau, Office of Professional Standards and Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.

Further details, including the deceased teen’s identity, have not yet been released.

