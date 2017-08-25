Willoughby South hosts first football game since dropping ‘Rebel’ mascot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- When the Willoughby South football team took the field Friday night against Notre Dame Cathedral Latin, the rebel mascot was missing.

“I am a little disappointed. I liked the little guy. They might get someone else, but I want him to stay. I signed the online petition to keep him here,” said Jason Baylor, parent.

Last week, the Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools announced the South Rebel logo will no longer be used.

The superintendent says the rebel mascot has taken on a negative connotation.

“I am disappointed that it’s become such an issue,” said Michael Nicely, a 1970 graduate of Willoughby South.

“I think the superintendent acted way too quick without talking to community. We’re supposed to be a community and have a say in this,” added Nicely.

Meantime, the district announcing Friday that the mascot for South High will continue to be named the Rebel, but students are in the process of rejuvenating the way the mascot looks.

“It’s sad that they changed it. It’s been around forever. But it’s change and it will be good for the school. But the rebel name will always be in everyone’s hearts,” said Robert Pilarczyk, alum.

