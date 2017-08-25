Weekend weather: Sunny, dry, pleasant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can expect a sunny, dry, and pleasant stretch through the weekend and much of next week.

Here's your hour-by-hour forecast through early Saturday morning:

HURRICANE HARVEY LATEST:

Hurricane Harvey is now a category 4 hurricane with winds at 130 mph. The winds are powerful, and the rainfall will be historic. As it makes landfall along the middle Texas coast, it will stall through early next week making the flooding threat extremely dangerous. Some areas of southern Texas will receive 25-35″ of rain. That is more rainfall than these locations receive in 9 months!