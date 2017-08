Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The risk of showers will end early this morning.

You can expect a sunny, dry, and pleasant stretch through the weekend and much of next week.

Check out our day planner:

HURRICANE HARVEY LATEST:

Expected to make landfall as a major hurricane (CAT 3 or CAT 4) late Friday night/early Saturday morning.

15-25″ of rain (up to 35″) along the coastline of Texas.

