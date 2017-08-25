WATCH LIVE: Cleveland Mayoral candidates face-off in debate

[protected-iframe id=”d11bcf9170786edf4feeebf3119bc852-28572381-28528036″ info=”(Click here to register to vote or update your voter information)

CLEVELAND-Clevelanders will chose between nine candidates for mayor when they head to the polls for the primary on Sept. 12.

Mayor Frank Jackson is running for an unprecedented fourth four-year term. He’s challenged by city councilmen Jeff Johnson and Zack Reed; ex-East Cleveland Mayor Eric Brewer; Ohio Rep. Bill Patmon; businessmen Brandon Chrostowski and Tony Madalone; former non-profit executive Robert Kilo; and former Cleveland State student Dyrone Smith.

The nine candidates are debating today at the Global Center for Health Innovation. Watch the debate in the live video above.

The top two candidates from the non-partisan primary will face in the general election on Nov. 7.

