Video shows woman stashing 18 bottles of liquor in clothes

SHREVEPORT, La. — Surveillance video catches a woman stashing 18 liquor bottles in her purse, pants and bra.

Police in Shreveport, La., said the woman paid for one bottle of booze, then shoplifted the rest.

The video shows her casually walking out of the store where she appears to smile and laugh.

Officers said they believe several other people were involved.

After the video was release, the woman was found and arrested, according to the Shreveport Times.

Sekonie Jones, 37, turned herself in and faces a count of misdemeanor theft.