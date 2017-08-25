Shaw High School Marching Band Kicks off Fox 8’s Friday Night Touchdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Mighty Shaw High School Marching Band, under the direction of Donshon Wilson, kicked off Fox 8's 2017 Friday Night Touchdown coverage. Kenny Crumpton spent the morning with the high energy band on the plaza of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

