Principal says students shouldn’t wear leggings unless they are a size 2 or smaller

SOUTH CAROLINA — A high school principal in South Carolina has prompted some controversy after saying female students shouldn’t wear leggings unless they are at least as small as a size 2.

WCBD News 2 reports that principal Heather Taylor made the comments during a discussion with ninth and 10th grade students about the school’s dress code.

She is heard in an audio recording saying: “I’ve told you this before, I’m going to tell you this now, unless you are a size zero or two and you wear something like that, even though you’re not fat, you look fat.”

TODAY requested comments from the principal and the school district, but had not received a response as of Friday morning.

According to the high school’s website, leggings, tights, yoga pants and spandex must be work under clothing that cover to mid-thigh.