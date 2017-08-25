Police ask for help identifying ‘persons of interest’ in robbery, shooting of truck driver

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are releasing photos of “persons of interest” in the shooting and robbery of a truck driver early Wednesday.

The truck driver was shot in the leg at just before 2 a.m. at East 33rd Street and Perkins Avenue after refusing to give up his wallet.

Police are asking for help identifying two men seen in the photos above, saying they may have information pertaining to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234 or the Third District Detective Bureau 216-623-3018.

Police haven’t said if the Wednesday case is related to a similar robbery that happened Thursday.

At 4:15 a.m., someone used a brick to smash out the window of a truck and try to rob another driver, who was shot in the chest. That happened at East 79th Street and Finney Avenue.

Both robberies are still under investigation.

Continuing coverage here.