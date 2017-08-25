Ohio emergency crews called to help with Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dayton, OH – Emergency crews from across the country have been called in to help with Hurricane Harvey, including crews from Ohio.

Ohio Task Force 1, a Dayton-based search and rescue team, was activated late Thursday night. The team immediately started loading up trucks with supplies. Forty-nine members of the group are on the way down to San Antonio, Texas.

Fourteen vehicles in the team convoy left at three this morning by state police escort. They plan on arriving in San Antonio by 10 p.m.

Hurricane Harvey is expected to make landfall tonight but the fear is the rain coming after the storm parks itself over Texas for almost five days. Meteorologist Scott Sabol describes it as nine months of rain in the span of 72 hours.

That’s why Canton’s own Craig Dennis started preparing days ago. Dennis moved to Houston with his wife and works for Frito Lay. Dennis tells Fox 8 he was at work early this morning, quickly trying to restock the shelves that were continuously selling out of water and food.

“We could be stuck in our homes for a few days, loss of power, rain,” Dennis said. “Everyone is going to the store, grabbing diapers, water and basic things you don’t think about needing until you really do need them.”

Dennis says the schools and colleges around him have shut down and many businesses are closed except for the big retail stores like Walmart and Kroger. Those are continuously trying to replenish water throughout the day.

Dennis says his father and family still live in Canton and he wanted to reassure them they are doing everything they can to make sure they stay safe.

“We are ready down here and we are taking every precaution we can,” he said. “Down here you at least know a storm is coming and it’s nothing compared to those Midwest tornadoes that come out of nowhere. We’ve been through this before, we will rebuild and we will persevere.”