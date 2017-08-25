Missing: Donnell White Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Donnell White Jr. was 14 when he disappeared Aug. 10, 1991.

His mom says he was last seen leaving their home on West 38th Street in Ashtabula, headed for a nearby basketball court.

The case went cold, until Donnell's father asked police to reopen their investigation in 2012.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Joseph Cellitti and Ashtabula City Police at 440-992-7168.

