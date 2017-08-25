Isaiah Thomas said to be ’emotionally wounded’ after trade to Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Isaiah Thomas is said to be emotionally wounded after being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In an interview on the MMA Hour, NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas said, “It’s going to be difficult for him (Isaiah) to trust again.”

In the interview, which you can watch above, Isiah said he just recently talked to the new Cavaliers guard, who was traded earlier this week by the Boston Celtics.

“Emotionally, he’s hurt. Emotionally, he’s wounded. Now from a basketball standpoint, he and Kyrie Irving, this will be great for both of them ; they both will do well. But you know, it really was like a punch in the gut because it came out of nowhere.

Kyrie was expecting the trade; he was prepared for it– talking to Isaiah the other night, now he’s scrambling trying to find out where his kids are going to go to school, trying to find a place to live, and it was just so unexpected for him, and the thing that really just kind of pulled at my heartstrings was, you know, he said he gave his heart and soul to the Celtics, you know; he gave them everything,” Isiah told MMA Hour.

Boston gave Cleveland Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and an unprotected 2018 first round draft pick from Brooklyn in exchange for Kyrie Irving.

