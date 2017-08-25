I-Team: New video adds to questions about officer in violent arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio-- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained new video that raises new questions about the Euclid police officer who made headlines for his role in a violent arrest caught on camera. This comes as the Euclid mayor is considering a call from activists to revise how the city handles complaints against police.

Officer Michael Amiott has been serving a 15-day suspension for the recent violent arrest of a man after a traffic stop.

Now, Roy Adams is speaking out about his encounter last year with the same officer. Adams says he ended up arrested with his face bloodied, and he recorded part of the encounter on his cell phone.

He says it started as he was walking on East 223rd Street in the wee hours of the morning, and officer Amiott questioned him. On the recording, a voice can be heard saying, "You walked up to the police car with your hand in your pocket. I said, 'Take it out.' You wouldn't do it," Adams responded, "I was zipping my jacket up."

The officer can be heard saying, "You're going to jail."

Moments later, Adams said the officer threw him to the ground. He banged his head hard, then went to jail. Records show Adams was convicted of disorderly conduct, but two other charges were dropped, including resisting arrest.

Adams spoke out with the spotlight on officer Michael Amiott and complaints against Euclid Police. Some of those complaints even sparked after a deadly shooting by a Euclid officer.

Days ago, activists jammed Euclid City Hall. We’ve learned the Mayor is considering a call to revamp the city’s system for investigating complaints against police officers.

The I-Team investigated complaints this year against Euclid police. We found only three upheld or ruled justified. In one case, a detective got suspended for his relationship with a criminal. And one officer was punished for two violent confrontations with a girlfriend.

As for Officer Amiott, the mayor could add more punishment for his role in the recent violent arrest for using too much force. It’s possible he could even get fired.

Roy Adams didn’t file a complaint after he got arrested. Now he wonders whether or not he should have pressed it. He said, "I just didn’t think it was even worth it because nobody even thought I was right.”

We checked, and there’s no specific timetable for when the mayor might decide on more punishment for Officer Amiott or changes to the police complaint process.

Euclid police have said whenever Officer Amiott comes back to work, he has a lot of retraining to go through before he could get back on the streets.

**Continued coverage on this story, here**