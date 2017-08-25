× Friday Night Touchdown countdown: Huge night of high school football on the way

The time has arrived. It’s the 21st season of Friday Night Touchdown tonight on Fox 8.

We welcome 3-time Super Bowl champion, Jerod Cherry, into the studio as guest host, alongside John Telich, P.J. Ziegler and Dan Coughlin.

Here are just a few of the games:

Thanks to a big vote on FOX8.com, the Kenston and Streetsboro game is the Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week.

The Euclid Panthers travel to Collinwood to face Ted Ginn Sr. and his Glenville Tarblooders, while Youngstown Cardinal Mooney is at the corner of Cedar and Lee to take on Cleveland Heights.

Walsh Jesuit faces the Mayfield Wildcats, while NDCL meets Willoughby South on the school’s new field.

SkyFOX will be above the big Mentor Cardinals game at Massillon Washington, plus Brush at North Canton Hoover and Uniontown Lake at Massillon Jackson.

Jerod will also be out covering games and we picked two excellent ones: the Bedford Bearcats at Nordonia and Aurora skips over to Solon to face the Comets.

Fairview is at Rocky River; New London meets Lutheran West, while Eastlake North takes on Westlake.

That’s a small sample of the more than 20 games we will cover and we hope you will join us tonight on Friday Night Touchdown on Fox 8 at 11 p.m.

