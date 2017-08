Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A building housing a restaurant and apartments caught fire in Independence early Friday.

The Cleveland Fire Department was called around 5 a.m. to Royal Klassic Bar & Grille, 3528 Independence Road.

The restaurant is on the first floor of the building, and apartments are on the second floor.

Firefighters said it appeared everyone got out of the building safely.

