Colonel Crawford statue at Crawford County Courthouse beheaded, reward offered

BUCYRUS, Ohio — A statue of Colonel William Crawford that stands outside the Crawford County Courthouse has been beheaded, and there’s a reward for the suspect.

According to Crawford County Prosecutor Matt Crall, the vandalism happened sometime this past week.

He said that whoever vandalized the statue faces felony charges.

Meanwhile, Powell lawyer Joel Spitzer says he, along with other community members, are offering a $1,300 reward for information leading to an arrest. That reward is growing.

Spitzer posted the offer along with photos of the statue as it stood last week and after it was beheaded.

Crall said anyone with information on a suspect is asked to call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906.

Crawford was an American soldier who fought the French and Indian War and later the American Revolutionary War. He was eventually tortured and killed as retaliation for a massacre of Native Americans near the end of the American Revolution.