Cleveland Clinic, CareSource extend contract

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic and CareSource have extended their contract through November with the goal of finalizing a long-term contract by December 1, 2017.

In July, there were concerns CareSource could be terminating their contract, leaving a big impact on many Medicaid patients in the area.

The worry was that CareSource patients would no longer be able to get care from the Clinic starting September 1, but that is no longer the case.

In a press release posted to Cleveland Clinic’s website, they said:

“Today, Cleveland Clinic and CareSource signed a Letter of Agreement (LOA) to extend their contract. During this extension period which runs through Nov. 30, 2017, CareSource Medicaid and MyCare members can continue to access care at all Cleveland Clinic facilities without any disruption in their care. Both organizations are fully committed to ensuring Medicaid patients have access to the highest level of healthcare and continue to work together with the goal of finalizing a long-term contract by December 1, 2017.”

CareSource is a nonprofit company based out of Dayton. The company manages Medicaid members and provides public health care programs. It serves more than a million people throughout Ohio. They released the following statement about the extension:

“We are delighted to announce that CareSource and Cleveland Clinic have signed a Letter of Agreement today to extend our contract. The Cleveland Clinic will remain part of the CareSource health partner network. This allows CareSource Medicaid and MyCare members to continue to receive high quality care at Cleveland Clinic. We are confident we will be able to finalize a long-term contract within the next three months. In the meantime, CareSource Medicaid and MyCare members can be reassured that they can continue to access care at Cleveland Clinic.”